John Walshe, better known as Dada, Bruach na Gaile, Moyvane and formerly of Gortnaskehy, Ballybunion.

A private funeral mass for John Walshe, better known as Dada, will take place on Friday at St. John’s Church, Ballybunion at 2.30pm. Burial afterwards in Killahenny Cemetery, Ballybunion.

