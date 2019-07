John Sugrue is stepping down from his position as the Laois Senior Football manager.

In his two year term, the Kerry-native managed the team to successive promotions from Division 4 to Division 2 as well as reaching the Leinster Senior Football Final in 2018.

It means that almost half of next year’s Division Two sides in the Allianz Football League will have new managers.

Kildare and Fermanagh are also on the hunt for new football managers.