reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at Templenoe Church on Wednesday morning for 11 O Clock Requiem Mass with Burial afterwards in The New Templenoe Cemetery. House Strictly private please.
Latest News
Michael O’Connell, 4 Old Road, Cahersiveen and Knightstown, Valentia Island
waking at Daly's Funeral home, Cahersiveen on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown, Valentia...
John Spillane, Dromquinna, Greenane, Kenmare
reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm. Arriving at Templenoe Church on Wednesday morning for 11 O Clock Requiem...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 31st July Dominos Pizza U17 Cup Final 7-30 Killarney Celtic v Rattoo Rovers , Venue Mounthawk Park . Friday...
Kingdom Golf News & Results
FRED DALY TROPHY 2019 MUNSTER SEMI-FINALS & FINAL 19th August at Clonmel Golf ClubSemi- Finals ...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESFermanagh are the latest Ulster side to undergo a change in management.Rory Gallagher stepped down after two years in charge of...
