John Sheeran, Graigue, Abbeyfeale.

A private family funeral will take place for John, with the requiem mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh on Saturday at 11.30am.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/

Burial afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Milford Hospice Home Care Team.

House Strictly Private Please.

