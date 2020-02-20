Funeral arriving at St. Mary’s Cathedral tomorrow Friday (Feb 21st) at 9.30am. Requiem mass on Friday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.
Irish Cup Coursing Meeting Has Been Cancelled This Weekend
The Irish Cup Coursing Meeting which was due to take place this weekend has been postponed.After 3 weeks of poor weather, ponding has occurred...
Lunchtime Sports Update
TENNISRoger Federer has announced he won't be competing at this year's French Open tennis.The 20-time Grand Slam champion has undergone surgery on a knee...
Kerry hotel apologises after woman contracted Legionnaires disease
A 5-star hotel in Kerry has apologised to a woman who spent three weeks in an induced coma after contracting Legionnaires disease at its...
Tralee man pleads guilty to possession of over €13,000 worth of drugs
A Tralee man has pleaded guilty to possession of over €13,000 worth of drugs for sale or supply.41-year-old Clive Scannell of 55 Mitchel's Square,...
Claims authorities are failing to address issues in RAS scheme apartment in Kerry
A woman availing of the Rental Accommodation Scheme in Kerry says authorities are failing to act to address issues in her apartment.Hana moved into...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures and Results
ResultsLee Strand Mixed League Div 4. Kingdom 1 Listowel 6.Munster Senior League Div 1. Kingdom 1 Carrigaline 3.Fixtures Agri Auto Parts League Div 5...