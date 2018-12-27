John Sheehan, Coventry, U.K. & formerly of Curravoola, Mastergeehy, Waterville.

Memorial Mass for John Sheehan will be celebrated on Saturday December, 29th at 7.30pm in Our Lady of the Valley Church Killeenleigh. Requiem Mass will take place on January, 9th, 2019 in Coventry U.K.
Latest News
Thursday Evening Sports Update
RACINGAramon has run out a dominant winner in today's feature at Leopardstown - the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle.With a round-up...
Earlier Start To Both Days Of Ballyheigue Races
Due to the large number of entries for the Ballyheighue races this coming weekend, an extra race had been added to the card on...
More Kerry families struggled to pay education costs in 2018
Increasing numbers of Kerry families are struggling to finance their children's third level education.That's according to Paddy Kevane, who is Tralee Area President of...
Kerry Gardaí advise people to protect their pin number during post-Christmas sales
Kerry Gardaí are warning people to protect their pin number when taking advantage of the post-Christmas sales.Sergeant Grace O'Connell is urging people to be...
Liam Dowling Claims Kingdom Cup with Ballymac Meena
Ballymac Meena has won the Kingdom Cup at Ballybeggan Park and a look back at the action here’s James O’Connor.
