John Sheehan, Coventry, U.K. & formerly of Curravoola, Mastergeehy, Waterville.

Memorial Mass for John Sheehan will be celebrated on Saturday December, 29th at 7.30pm in Our Lady of the Valley Church Killeenleigh. Requiem Mass will take place on January, 9th, 2019 in Coventry U.K.

