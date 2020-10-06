John (Sean) Murphy of Ahamore, Causeway

A private family funeral will take place for John (Sean) Murphy at 11 o’clock in St John’s Church Causeway with the Requiem Mass live streamed on the Causeway/Ballyduff Diocese of Kerry website followed by burial in Ra-heel-a Cemetery, Ballyduff

Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 50 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

