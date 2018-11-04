John (Seán) Kelly, Ballyheigue.

Reposing today (Sunday) from 3pm – 5.30pm at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Reposing at his residence in Ballyheigue tomorrow (Monday) from 5pm – 7pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Interment afterwards in The Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired , to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K., c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Kerry Basketball Sides Progress To U18 National Cup 1/4 Finals
Women’s U18 National Cup Qualifying Tournament semi-final St.Mary’s Castleisland 90 Tullamore 57 (Mary's v Portlaoise Panthers in tournament Final) Result means Marys are into the National...
World Cup Start For Kerryman
Kerry’s Éanna Durham made his first start of the Amputee World Cup as Ireland beat Columbia 2-0.Ireland came out of the blocks with a...
Killarney Celtic Advance In Munster
Killarney Celtic have advanced in the Munster Champions Trophy.A 2-0 victory over Brideview United means a place in the semi-finals.Padraig Harnett reports
Sunday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool B: Gneeveguilla 73 St Annes 46Womens Division 2: St Marys v Ballybunion Wildcats at 4:15LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1...
