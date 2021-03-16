John Scanlon of Mount Catherine, Clonlara, Co. Clare

A private family funeral for John Scanlon will take place with Requiem Mass in St. Senan’s Church, Clonlara, on Thursday at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Effin Cemetery, Co. Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Philomena, dearly loved father of Annemarie and Siobhain. Sadly missed by his daughters, cherished grandchildren Shane, Laura and Dylan, sons-in-law Tim and Declan, brother Michael, nephews, nieces, the extended Scanlon and Hallinan families, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

