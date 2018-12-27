John Scanlon, Tonbwee, Castleisland & late of Ballygree, Castleisland.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday evening (Dec.28th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to UNICEF c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.