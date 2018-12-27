Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Friday evening (Dec.28th), from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Killeentierna, Currow. No flowers please. Donations in lieu to UNICEF c/o Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.
Day 2 of Castleisland Basketball Blitz
Today is day two of the St. Mary's 49th annual Basketball Blitz in Castleisland and topping the bill today will be the Premier Men's...
Kingdom Cup Coursing Concludes Today
The Kingdom Cup concludes today with eight contenders heading into the quarter-finals at Ballybeggan Park, Tralee.The first quarter-final is between Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Mena...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool have a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League this morning.Jurgen Klopp's side extended their advantage with a 4-nil...
John Scanlon, Tonbwee, Castleisland & late of Ballygree, Castleisland.
Moss Daly, (Cattle Haulier), Knockaclarig, Rockchapel.
Reposing at Allen's Funeral Home, Rockchapel this Thursday evening (Dec. 27th), from 5pm - 8pm, followed by removal to Knockaclarig Church. Requiem Mass...
