John ‘Rubber’ Foley, Boheshill, Glencar.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 8pm.  Arriving at St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar at 10.30am to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar at 10.30am on Saturday for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Incheroo Cemetery, Glencar.   House private please.  Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

