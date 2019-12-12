Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar at 10.30am to St. Stephen’s Church, Glencar at 10.30am on Saturday for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Incheroo Cemetery, Glencar. House private please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
John ‘Rubber’ Foley, Boheshill, Glencar.
Kerry councillor says undistributed lotto prize money should go to charity
A Kerry county councillor says the National Lottery should have donated undistributed prize money to charity as soon as it was discovered.It was revealed...
IT Tralee rejects claims it ignored equality law regarding chaplain appointment
IT Tralee is rejecting claims it ignored equality legislation regarding the appointment of a chaplain.John Hamill, who produces the Free Thought Prophet podcast, says...
Kerry farmers to be paid to clear scrub from MacGillycuddy Reeks
Farmers in Kerry are to be paid to clear scrub from the MacGillycuddy Reeks under a new scheme.Agriculture Minister Michael Creed launched the €1...
Judicial review sought on derogations relating to Kerry Slug and Lesser Horseshoe Bat
A judicial review is being sought by an environmentalist on licences granted to Kerry County Council as part of the proposed South Kerry Greenway. Peter...
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERThe Government are to consider proposals to split the FAI into two.A number of prominent football figures including Niall Quinn and Brian Kerr are...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There's an all-Tralee clash this afternoon in the Munster Post Primary Schools Under 19 E Hurling Semi-FinalMercy Mounthawk will face Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí at 12.30...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Mixed League Division 2Kingdom 4 Killarney 3.Agri Auto Parts LeaguesDivision 3 Ladies Listowel 6 Killarney 0Division 5 Men Ballyheigue 4 Annuscaul 0