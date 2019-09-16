John Rohan, Illauncaum, Castlegregory.

Reposing at his residence in Illauncaum, Castlegregory tomorrow Tuesday (Sept 17th) from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (Sept 18th) at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Fatima Home, Tralee. Enquiries to Sean Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlegregory.