John Rohan, Illauncaum, Castlegregory.

Reposing at his residence in Illauncaum, Castlegregory tomorrow Tuesday (Sept 17th) from 4pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday (Sept 18th) at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory. Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Fatima Home, Tralee. Enquiries to Sean Lynch, Funeral Director, Castlegregory.
Latest News
Irish Favourites – September 15th, 2019
Kerry court poor box takings expected to fall to negligible amounts this year
The court poor box takings in Kerry are expected to fall to negligible amounts this year.Up to the end of 2018, court poor box...
18 Kerry competitors to take part in National Ploughing Championships
Kerry will be sending an eighteen-strong team to this year’s National Ploughing Championships.This year the event, which begins tomorrow, is moving to Carlow.Over 240,000...
Works to begin on new Ballybunion toilets
Works will begin on a new public toilet in Ballybunion in the next two weeks.Kerry County Council says a contractor has been appointed for...
West Kerry business named national winner of prestigious European competition
West Kerry business, New Wave Adventure Therapy has been named national winner of a prestigious European competition.They won the Inflexion European Entrepreneur of the...
Latest Sports
Future Looks Bright For Kerry Football
The future looks bright for Kerry football.That’s according to Martin Leane, PRO of the Kerry Supporters Club.The Kingdom remain in search of a first...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYIreland scrum coach Greg Feek says Robbie Henshaw's absence from the World Cup opener against Scotland isn't a cause for panic.The Leinster centre has...
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYMunster out-half Joey Carbery is back fully training ahead of Ireland's World Cup opener.The 24-year-old hasn't played since suffering an ankle injury in the...