John Robert Slemon, Cluainin and formerly of Feale Drive, Listowel

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Wednesday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the Second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel