John Porter, The Spá, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations if desired to The Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral home,

