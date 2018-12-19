John Porter, The Spá, Tralee

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 4 to 6pm followed by removal to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill. Donations if desired to The Dialysis Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral home,
Kerry Team To Play All-Ireland Hurling Champions
The Kerry team to play All-Ireland Hurling Champions Limerick tomorrow night in the CO-OP Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League has been announced.With the details,...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESJim Gavin will remain in charge of the Dublin senior football team until the end of the 2021 season.Gavin's overseen five...
A Problem Shared – December 19th, 2018
Every Wednesday, Val and Tony McGinley join Jerry to give their thoughts on listeners’ problems.
Don’t Lose Your Head over Christmas Parking Mayhem – December 19th, 2018
Last week, a listener told Jerry how a woman called the guards after she couldn’t get into her car because the vehicle next to...
