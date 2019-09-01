John Paul Collins, Dooncaha, Tarbert and Collins Gala shop and service station, Chapel Street, Tarbert

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home Tarbert on Monday evening from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church Tarbert on Tuesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment immediately afterwards at St. Mary’s New Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Milford Care Centre.
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Update
Murt Murphy reports on Saturday night’s card;Liam Dowling’s 9/2 priced Ballymac Alba won race 11 at Shelbourne Park by 2 lengths in ...
Dieter Eitel, Renasup, Gneveguilla and formerly of Dortmund, Germany
Reposing on Tuesday evening at St. Bridget's Funeral Home Gneeveguilla from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla....
Childhood vaccination rates for different diseases vary greatly in Kerry
A report has shown a wide variation in Kerry when it comes to vaccination rates for young children for different diseases.The data is contained...
KCC earns over €2.6 million in parking charges
Kerry County Council earned €2,625,322 in parking charges and fines last year.The figure is an increase on 2015 when €2,587,089 was raised by the...
Countdown to All-Ireland Senior Football Final
Anticipation is building ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.Dublin do battle with Kerry at half past three - aiming lift Sam Maguire for...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESBernard Brogan, Eoghan O'Gara and Rory O'Carroll have all missed out on a place in Dublin's matchday squad for this afternoon's All-Ireland senior...
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin have named an unchanged lineup for this afternoon's All-Ireland Football Final in Croke ParkKerry make one change to the side that defeated...