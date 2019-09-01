John Paul Collins, Dooncaha, Tarbert and Collins Gala shop and service station, Chapel Street, Tarbert

Reposing at St. Mary’s Funeral Home Tarbert on Monday evening from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Remains arriving at St. Mary’s Church Tarbert on Tuesday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Interment immediately afterwards at St. Mary’s New Cemetery. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Milford Care Centre.

