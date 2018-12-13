reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 4 to 6pm. Funeral arriving at St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for Requiem mass at 10 O Clock. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Oakview. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
John Patton, Mountain Close, Balloonagh Estate, Tralee
Paudie Mulvihill, Glasha, Athea, Co. Limerick
Reposing at his home in Glasha, Athea tomorrow Friday (Dec 13th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving at St. Bartholomew's Church, Athea on Saturday...
Ned ‘Edín’ Lucid, Tiershanahan, Ballyheigue
reposing at Hartnetts Funeral Home, Ballyheigue on Friday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem mass on Saturday...
Nearly €125k allocated to Kerry Clubs From Munster GAA
The Munster Council has announced details of the 2018 Development Grant Scheme, which has provided nearly €125,000 in funding for club capital development projects...
Average rent in Kerry increases by over 6% in past year
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 6% in the past year.The Rental Tenancies Board has released its latest quarterly report,...
Latest Sports
Two Tralee Schools Prepare To Meet In Munster Hurling Final
Tralee CBS and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee will meet tomorrow in the Munster Colleges E Hurling Final.The IT Tralee Pitch is the venue for the...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERLaurent Koscielny is set to make his Arsenal return in tonight's Europa League match against Qarabag of Azerbaijan at the Emirates Stadium,The Gunners...