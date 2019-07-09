John Patsy O’Sullivan, Tooreendonnell, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at his home at Tooreendonnell, Athea (Eircode V94 AW2A) tomorrow Wednesday (July 10th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Thursday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery, Athea. Enquiries to Finucane Directors, Moyvane. One way traffic system in operation via Athea, Knocknagorna.