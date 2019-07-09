Reposing at his home at Tooreendonnell, Athea (Eircode V94 AW2A) tomorrow Wednesday (July 10th) from 5pm to 8pm. Arriving to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Thursday for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Templeathea Cemetery, Athea. Enquiries to Finucane Directors, Moyvane. One way traffic system in operation via Athea, Knocknagorna.
Terrace Talk – June 8th, 2019
Topics on this week's Terrace Talk include; Garvey’s SuperValu Senior County Hurling Championship, Kerry – Mayo preview, Do other counties think that Kerry have a weak...
John Patsy O’Sullivan, Tooreendonnell, Athea, Co. Limerick.
Owner of a Tralee business where building works have stopped says premises has reopened
The owner of a Tralee business, where building works have stopped following concerns over structural issues, says his premises has reopened.On Saturday, Kerry County...
Councillor says there is €18 million budget available for Tralee Courthouse
There's a budget of €18 million available for improved courthouse facilities in Tralee.That's according to Tralee-based solicitor and Sinn Fein Kerry County Councillor, Pa...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Serena Williams is in quarter final action at Wimbledon shortly.The seven-time champion takes on Alison Riske, who beat top seed Ashleigh Barty yesterday.Former world...
Kerry Lady To Compete In World Transplant Games
Killarney’s Anna Pokojska will next month compete in the World Transplant Games in England.Originally from Poland but residing in Ireland since 2006, she will...
Kerry Injury Free For Super 8s Opener
Kerry are injury free for their Super 8s opener.James O'Donoghue is back in the fold for the tie against Mayo having missed the Munster...