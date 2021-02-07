John P Dillon of Kinnard West Ballinskelligs.

A private family funeral will take place for John P. Dillon on Monday at 12.00 Noon in St. Michael The Archangel Church, Dungegan, Ballinskelligs, burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be live streamed via www.churchservices.tv/waterville.

