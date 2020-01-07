John O’Sullivan, Carrigeen, Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ardea, Tuosist, Kenmare.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 8th) from 2pm to 8pm. House private thereafter please. Funeral arriving to St. Joseph’s Church, Baltinglass on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot, Co. Kildare.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERBrandon Miele says he won't be appealing his two-year ban from sport.The former St. Pat's and Shamrock Rovers striker's been punished by Sport Ireland...
Daniel Knightly, Dromin East, Milltown
reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.45pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Milltown. Requiem mass on...
Kerry Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach to boycott RIC commemoration
The Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council will boycott the ceremony to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary and Dublin Metropolitan Police.The Government...
€30m renewable project completed on Kerry-Limerick border
A Norwegian company has completed a €30 million wind turbine and battery storage project on the Kerry-Limerick border.Statkraft is a leading company worldwide in...
Efforts to develop urban bike park in Tralee
Efforts are underway to identify a suitable location for an urban mountain bike park in Tralee.Kerry County Council is examining three possible sites including...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERBrandon Miele says he won't be appealing his two-year ban from sport.The former St. Pat's and Shamrock Rovers striker's been punished by Sport Ireland...
Kerry Captain Speaks Of Great Honour Of Leading County Team
Anna Galvin says it’s a great honour to be captain of the Kerry Senior Ladies football team.The Southern Gaels player has taken over...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERManchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his team will be going all-out to win the League Cup now they're in the last four.They...