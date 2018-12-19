John O’Regan, Knopogue, Ballyduff.

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff tomorrow Thursday (Dec 20th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Peter & Paul’s Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rahala Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital, Kerry.

