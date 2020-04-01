A private funeral will take place for John and a memorial mass will take place at Sty John’s Church at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
14 more COVID-19 deaths in Ireland; two new cases in Kerry
There are two new cases of coronavirus in Kerry, bringing the total to 68.That's according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance...
20 20 Kerry | Episode 1: Tricorn Hat
In 20 20 the curator of Kerry County Museum Helen O’Carroll takes listeners behind the scenes of the museum into the purpose built store...
Lucky Kerry store sells third Lotto winning ticket in 12 months
A winning €500,000 EuroMillions ticket has been sold in Kerry.It was sold in Sheahan’s Centra store in Glenbeigh last night.It is the second time the...
Claim drivers travelling faster on Kerry roads since restrictions came into effect
It’s claimed drivers are travelling faster on Kerry roads since government restrictions came into effect.The Kerry Cycling Campaign says the dramatic reduction in traffic...
Calls to Pieta House in Kerry up 38 percent since Covid-19 crisis began
Pieta House in Kerry has seen a major surge in calls from people needing help, since the coronavirus pandemic began.Centre Manager for the crisis...
Conway Named In Rising Star Hurling Team Of The Year
GAA Kerry Hurler Shane Conway has been named in the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling Team of the Year 2020.The Lixnaw man...
SPORTS FOR WEDNESDAY Laois senior football manager Mike Quirke would welcome a different looking GAA Championship whenever play resumes.The former Kerry star is looking forward...
SOCCERUEFA will hold a video conference today with the heads of 55 member associations to outline the next steps for European football to handle...