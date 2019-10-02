reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday from 7.15 to 9pm followed by removal to St. Agatha’s Church, Glenflesk. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Killaha Cemetery.
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they're facing a side tonight who were made to create upsets.The holders take on FC Salzburg at Anfield in...
Draw Made For East Kerry Dr O’Donoghue Cup
The draw for the first round of the East Kerry Dr O'Donoghue Cup has been made.Fossa will entertain Listry at 3pm on Saturday the...
Competition For Places In Kilcummin Ladies Team For Munster 1/4 Final
There's plenty of competition for places in the Kilcummin side ahead of this weekend's Munster Ladies Junior Football quarter-final against Donaghmore of Cork.The Kilcummin...
Widespread shock following death of local woman in Castleisland crash
There's widespread shock locally following the death of a woman in a road traffic collision near Castleisland earlier today.A car and jeep were involved...
People urged to avoid coastal areas of Kerry during Storm Lorenzo
People are being advised to avoid coastal areas in Kerry during Storm Lorenzo.Kerry County Council’s Severe Weather Management Team and the Kerry Local Coordination...
