John O’Connor, The Lawn, Castlequin, Cahersiveen.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Tues July 16th) from 6pm to 8pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.
Latest News
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 15th July Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Mastergeeha FC v Ballymac Celtic ,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESCian O'Neill says he's stepping down as Kildare football boss after four years as they've 'frustratingly' not reached their potential.The Newbridge...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
North Kerry Bord na Óige U14 league in association with McElligott Oil Asdee Div 1 Ballyduff 1-14 Duagh 1-11 Div 2 Ballydonoghue Ballybunion asdee clounmacon 4-18 St Senans...
Tralee business nominated for national food award
A Tralee business is nominated for a national food award.Doireann Barrett's the Gluten Free Kitchen Company is short-listed in the Free From / Vegan...
All Ireland Junior Football Final Details Confirmed
The All Ireland Junior Football Final fixture details have been confirmed.The game between Kerry and Galway will take place this Saturday evening with a...
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Monday 15th July Tommy Healy Memorial Cup Semi Final (extra time & pens if needed) 7-30 Mastergeeha FC v Ballymac Celtic ,...
Lunchtime Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESCian O'Neill says he's stepping down as Kildare football boss after four years as they've 'frustratingly' not reached their potential.The Newbridge...
Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
North Kerry Bord na Óige U14 league in association with McElligott Oil Asdee Div 1 Ballyduff 1-14 Duagh 1-11 Div 2 Ballydonoghue Ballybunion asdee clounmacon 4-18 St Senans...