John O’Connor, The Lawn, Castlequin, Cahersiveen.

Waking at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this evening (Tues July 16th) from 6pm to 8pm and tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at 10.30am on Tuesday morning to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaoláin. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.