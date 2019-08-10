John O’Connell, Gortroe, Fossa, Killarney and formerly of Knightstown, Valentia.

Reposing at Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place Killarney on Sunday evening (Aug.11th) from 6.45pm -8.30pm, followed by removal at 8.30pm to the Prince of Peace Church, Fossa. Requiem Mass on Monday (Aug.12th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.