Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Dec 20th) from 6pm to 7.45pm. followed by removal to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.
Latest News
John O’Connell, Boulicullane, Farranfore & formerly of Lixnaw.
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSENIOR MENS DIV 1 St Brendans BC 69 Tralee Imperials 55SENIOR MEN'S DIV 2 CUP Tralee Tigers “Division 3” 31 St Annes 40BOYS U16 DIV 2...
Wednesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
RESULTSSuits Select Ladies League Division 1 & 2 Ballyheigue 2 Killarney 1Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Division 4 Ballyheigue 6 Causeway 0FIXTURES Munster League Div 1 Kingdom v...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
SOCCEROle Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be on the verge of a return to Manchester United.There has been no official announcement, but the club's website...
Public to have access to Kenmare’s Peninsula lands from Friday
Part of the Peninsula lands in Kenmare will be open to the public from this Friday.The whole 50 acres, which stretch the coastline, sold...
