John O’Connell, Boulicullane, Farranfore & formerly of Lixnaw.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (Dec 20th) from 6pm to 7.45pm. followed by removal to St. Gertrude’s Church, Firies. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery, Firies.

