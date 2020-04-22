John O’Brien, Milltown, Abbeydorney.

A private funeral will take place for John and a memorial mass will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Pieta House, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****