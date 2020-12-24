John O’ Shea

Ballyard, Clahane and formerly of Francis St. Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for John with the Requiem Mass being celebrated on Monday in St. John’s Church Tralee (streamed on www.stjohns.ie) followed by interment in Rath Cemetery Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Pauline (May 2020) and dear father of Kerry, Vivian (Nolan) Paula, Kate (Twomey) and Niamh.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his adored grandchildren Neil, Jessica, Alan, Dominique, Ciaradh, Mark, Aisling, Bodhi, Willow and Tai, sons-in-law Niall, Niall, Charlie and Barry, relatives Neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.