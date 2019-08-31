John O’ Neill, Bridewell Lane, Killarney and late of London and Mastergeeha, Kilcummin

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’ Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5:00pm to 6:30pm. Removal at 6:30pm on Tuesday evening to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR