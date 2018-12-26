John O’ Halloran, Lower Pallas, Lixnaw

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday from 6:00pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8:00pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Listowel Community Hospital, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.