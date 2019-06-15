John O’ Donovan, Banna Mountain, Ardfert & formerly of Limerick City

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. Cremation will take place on Tuesday at 1pm in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare. All welcome. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Alzheimer Society Kerry Branch care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

