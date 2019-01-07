John O Connor, Maglass, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

Reposing at his home in Maglass, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday from 3 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in O’Brennan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House.
Latest News
Adapt Kerry Women’s Refuge experiences increase in calls in 2018
Adapt Kerry Women's Refuge experienced an increase in calls over the past 12 months.The Tralee-based service offered refuge to over 90 families in 2018,...
Temporary closure of Tetrapod site on Valentia Island – January 7th, 2019
Seamus Hassett, local NPWS staff told Jerry about the temporary closure of the Tetrapod site on Valentia Island due to minor health and safety...
Plan in the event of a no-deal Brexit – January 7th, 2019
Kerry Minister Brendan Griffin talked to Jerry about the Government’s no-deal Brexit plan.
Latest Sports
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Wednesday 9th January 2019 Denny Division 1B 7-30 Classic Fc B v Castlemaine United , Venue Mounthawk Park Blue Astro Pitch .Friday...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYChris Farrell seems likely to miss Munster's Champions Cup Pool 2 trip to Gloucester having picked up a knee injury late in Saturday evening's...
Kerry Golf News And Results
WATERVILLE Results: 1st January 2018 Competition: Single Stableford Sponsor. Club 1st Greg Gibson (5) 41pts 2nd Padraig Collins (7) 38pts 3rd Ger O'Neill (2) 37ptsResults: 6th January...