John O Connor, Maglass, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

Reposing at his home in Maglass, Ballymacelligott on Tuesday from 3 to 6pm followed by removal to St. Brendan’s Church, Clogher. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in O’Brennan Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House.

