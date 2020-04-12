John Noel (Noelie) O’Sullivan of St Brendans Terrace, Killarney and late of Scart, Farranfore

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place for Noelie. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Kerry Health Link Bus

