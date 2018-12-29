John Murphy, Aughacarrible, Lispole.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening (Dec 30th), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to Lispole Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec 31st), at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.
Abbeyfeale Coursing Day 2
It's day two in the Coursing World this afternoon in Abbeyfeale for the Corn na Féile meeting.James O'Connor brings us reports from today's actionJames...
Stephen Byrne, Uncle Tom’s Cabin, Beenbane, Waterville
Reposing in Fitzgerald's Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm to St. Finian's Church arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass will...
19 returning emigrants on Kerry County Council’s housing waiting list
There are 19 returning emigrants currently on Kerry County Council's housing waiting list.The oldest application from an emigrant for a one-bedroom unit dates back...
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call-outs over the past 12 months
Kerry Mountain Rescue responded to 44 call outs over the past 12 months, in what was a busy year for the team.They undertook search...
Saturday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny U17 League 2-00 Rattoo Rovers v Dingle Bay Rovers, Venue Ballyduff .