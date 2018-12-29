John Murphy, Aughacarrible, Lispole.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday evening (Dec 30th), from 3pm – 5pm, followed by removal at 5pm to Lispole Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Dec 31st),  at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Kinard Cemetery.  No flowers please.  Donations if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

