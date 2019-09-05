In this episode of “In Conversation”; Joe McGill visits John Mulvihill and broadcasts from the Kerry Bog Village.
Train service for All Ireland replay revealed
Irish Rail has announced details of train services for fans travelling to the All-Ireland Senior Football Final replay.Kerry will take on Dublin in Croke...
Kerry nursing home inspected for the fifth time in just over a year
A Kerry nursing home has been inspected for the fifth time in just over a year.HIQA has released the findings of an unannounced inspection...
Calls for pedestrianisation in Plunkett Street to be removed
A Killarney councillor is calling for the pedestrianisation in Plunkett Street to be removed, claiming it's not beneficial to businesses.It's been pedestrianised from 7pm...
That’s Jazz – September 4th, 2019
That's Jazz this week includes among others Louis Armstrong and the young Frank Sinatra, anniversaries for Cal Tjader and Milt Jackson, new music from...
John Mulvihill – September 4th, 2019
A Problem Shared – September 4th, 2019
This week it’s Tony who joins Jerry and gives his thoughts on listeners’ dilemmas.