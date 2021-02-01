John Moloney, Clarr, Moyvane.

Predeceased by his parents Mick and Mary, brother-in-law Liam Casey. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Marian, daughters Ciara, Niamh and Deirdre, grandchildren Aoibhín, Jack, Erin, Keela, Sive, Joe and Darragh, brother James (Clonakilty), sons-in-law Daniel, Ian and Alan, brother-in-law John (Bristol U.K), sisters-in-law Joan, Kathleen and Nora, nephew Conor, niece Claire (Australia), extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for John. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Wednesday at 1pm. Mass will be broadcast on 99.9 FM Burial afterwards in Ahavoher Cemetery, Moyvane. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Kerry Hospice or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

