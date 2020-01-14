John Mitchels GAA Club, Tralee in partnership with Operation Transformation will host its first walk this Friday!

John Mitchels GAA Club, Tralee in partnership with Operation Transformation will host its first walk – a 5K walk around our newly constructed community path at 6.30pm this Friday January 17th followed by refreshments & talk with Michael Greaney. All welcome.
Observations sought on draft Dingle Peninsula visitor plan
Observations are being sought on a draft visitor plan for the Dingle Peninsula.Fáilte Ireland has prepared a draft Dingle Peninsula Visitor Experience Development Plan,...
Four IDA site visits to Kerry in first nine months of last year
There were four IDA site visits to Kerry during the first nine months of last year.That's according to figures released by Minister for Business,...
Council to seek expressions of interest for permanent Rose of Tralee facility
Efforts to develop a permanent home for the Rose of Tralee International Festival are taking a step forward.Tralee Municipal District is to advertise later...
Killarney Economic Conference – January 13th, 2020
Organiser Dr William Sheehan outlined to Jerry the main speakers at this year’s event which will take place in The Brehon Hotel on January...
Garda Commissioner Addresses Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting – January 13th, 2020
On Friday, Drew Harris addressed the Kerry JPC. The main subject was the allegations contained in a blog which alleged misconduct by gardaí stationed...
Election Countdown – January 13th, 2020
Fine Gael Junior Minister Brendan Griffin and his party colleague, Senator Paul Coghlan gave their view as to when the Taoiseach will call an...