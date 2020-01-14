John Mitchels GAA Club, Tralee in partnership with Operation Transformation will host its first walk this Friday!

John Mitchels GAA Club, Tralee in partnership with Operation                                    Transformation will host its first walk – a 5K walk around our newly                    constructed community path at 6.30pm this Friday January 17th                                      followed by refreshments & talk with Michael Greaney. All                                              welcome.

