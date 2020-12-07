Amazing news alert! Rev Up Your Engines – John Mitchels GAA club will hold a Drive in Bingo under lights at their complex in Ballyseedy, Tralee at 7.30pm this Friday December 11th. Over €4,000 to be won on the night.
Tralee Taxi Association says compulsory wearing of face masks removes ambiguity
Making face masks compulsory in taxis will remove ambiguity. That’s according to Terry Boyle, who’s the chairperson of the Tralee Taxi Association. He was responding to...
Just 13% of IT Tralee students come from disadvantaged areas
Just 13% of IT Tralee students are from disadvantaged areas. New data released by the Higher Education Authority gives a detailed look at the socio-economic...
Lucky Castleisland Lotto player wins €235,000
One lucky Lotto player, who bought their ticket in Castleisland, won €235,000 (€235,196) in Saturday night’s draw. This player bought their ticket in Garvey’s SuperValu...
The Heat Doctor – December 4th, 2020
The Heat Doctor, David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh joins Jerry on the first Friday of the month. The feature is sponsored by...
In Praise of the Kerry Cow – December 4th, 2020
Raymonde Hilliard of the Kerry Cattle Society wrote a letter which was published in today’s Irish Examiner. She’s making an appeal on behalf of...
Call from the Dáil – December 4th, 2020
Michael O’Regan reviews the week in politics.