Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John’s Church, Causeway. Requiem mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kiltwomey Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Latest News
Bishop of Kerry urges people to live simply
The Bishop of Kerry says the excess of Christmas doesn't ultimately satisfy.Ray Browne is appealing to the people of Kerry to live simply which...
Church of Ireland says 2019 will have been difficult for many in Kerry
The Church of Ireland in Kerry says 2019 will have been a difficult journey for many people.Archdeacon of Limerick, Ardfert and Aghadoe, Simon Lumby...
Baby boy is first born on Christmas Day in UHK
University Hospital Kerry welcomed it’s first baby of Christmas Day in the early hours of this morning.The baby boy was delivered at 1.30am in...
John Michael O’Sullivan, Ballinoe, Causeway.
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. John's Church, Causeway. Requiem mass...
Ellen Walshe née Mc Namara better known as Nellie Mac of Gortnaskehy, Ballybunion.
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel tomorrow Thursday (Dec 26th) from 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Removal at 5.30pm to St. John's Church, Ballybunion. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandResults single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19 1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts 2nd Eddie Dore 39pts 3rd Liam Martin 39ptsNext week 29/12/19 18 hole single stablefordBallybunion Men’s Competitions:AGC...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 28th December 2019 Denny Youths League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rvs v St Brendans Park , Venue Gallarus . 2-00 ...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYNew Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there's still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.A 45-man squad met earlier...