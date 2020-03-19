Requiem mass will take place in St. James’ Church, Killorglin followed by burial in Ardmoniel Cemetery this Friday (March 20th). Private for family members only in accordance with National Guidelines and in the interest of public health.
Latest News
Between The Covers | March – March 19th, 2020
Due to the current situation we talk about books to lift your spirits in these tough times. We speak to Catherine Moylan from Listowel...
Thursday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe Kerry woman at the head of the GAA in New York says she's not surprised her club's Connacht Championship first round fixture...
Exercises For Home – March 19th, 2020
Fitness instructor George Bastible talks us through some exercises you can do at home to keep you in shape.
Cooking For Kids – March 19th, 2020
Are the kids complaining of being bored as a result of having to stay at home? Chef Mark Doe shares some simple recipes for...
Dingle’s Dinosaurs Enjoying Their Freedom! – March 19th, 2020
Well, not actual dinosaurs of course … but with the COVID-19 closure of Dingle Oceanworld, the aquarium’s reptiles have been able to enjoy a...
Latest Sports
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGTiger Roll is among the 97 entries for the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.The handicapper has allocated the back-to-back Aintree Grand...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThere's an increased likelihood that the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships will be deferred to later this year as a result of...