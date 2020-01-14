John Martin O’Donoghue, The Village, Castlemaine.

receptionradiokerry
Reposing at his residence tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 15th) from 3pm to 8pm.  Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for requiem mass at 12pm.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.  Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

