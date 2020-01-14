Reposing at his residence tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 15th) from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Gobnait’s Church, Keel for requiem mass at 12pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Latest News
John Martin O’Donoghue, The Village, Castlemaine.
Reposing at his residence tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 15th) from 3pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to St. Gobnait's Church, Keel for requiem...
Mary Cremin, Meelogleen, Ballinskelligs.
Reposing in Fitzgerald’s Funeral Home, Waterville tomorrow Wednesday (Jan 15th) from 6pm to 8pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Dungegan arriving at...
John Mitchels GAA Club, Tralee in partnership with Operation Transformation will host...
John Mitchels GAA Club, Tralee in partnership with Operation ...
Observations sought on draft Dingle Peninsula visitor plan
Observations are being sought on a draft visitor plan for the Dingle Peninsula.Fáilte Ireland has prepared a draft Dingle Peninsula Visitor Experience Development Plan,...
Four IDA site visits to Kerry in first nine months of last year
There were four IDA site visits to Kerry during the first nine months of last year.That's according to figures released by Minister for Business,...
Latest Sports
Morning Sports Update
RUGBYJohn Cooney must start at scrum-half for Ireland in the Six Nations ahead of Conor Murray - that's according to former Lions out-half Stuart...
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardMENS DIVISION 2 POOL A: Tralee Tigers BC 49, Glenbeigh Falcons 47WOMENS DIVISION 2 CUP: St Bridgets 63, Kenmare Kestrels...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareMen's Results. 15 Hole Stableford. 1st. Sean Twomey (14) 35Pts. 2nd. David O'Dwyer (16) 35Pts. 3rd. Padraig O'Shea...