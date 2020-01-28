Reposing at his daughter Marina Mc Sherry’s residence Lisselton V31 YC85 this evening (Tues Jan 28th) from 6pm to 8pm. Remains to arrive at St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Wednesday for requiem mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.
Election 2020: Kerry Survey
What are the issues of most concern to you in Election 2020? Please look at the list of topics below and rank them in...
Listowel nursing home found to have only one nurse on duty for 44 residents
A Listowel nursing home was found to have one staff nurse on duty for 44 residents one weekend.The Health Information and Quality Authority has...
John Martin O’Carroll, Doonferris, Lisselton.
Motorists urged to drive with caution due to icy conditions on Kerry roads
Motorists are being urged to drive with caution due to icy conditions on Kerry's roads this morning.Gardaí are advising of snow and icy conditions...
Morning Sports Update
TENNISRoger Federer is into the semi finals of the men's singles at the Australian Open.The Swiss legend saved seven match points to defeat American...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
13 Premier Fenit 2-5 Tralee Dynamos13 Girls Division 1 Killarney Celtic Gold 1-6 MEK Galaxy
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Leagues: Div 5 Ladies-Moyvane 4 Killarney 0 Div 5 Men-Moyvane 3 Causeway 1Lee Strand Mixed League Div 5 Listowel v Moyvane at 8.15