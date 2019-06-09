reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway on Monday from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to The Sacred Heart Church, Kilmoyley. Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The New Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.
John Martin Delaney, Lerrig, Ardfert and late of Lisduff, Ballyheigue
John Joe Barrett, Tarmons, Tarbert, Co.Kerry.
Reposing at St., Mary's Funeral Home, Tarbert on Monday evening (June 10th), from 5.30pm - 7.30pm, followed by removal at 7.30pm to St., Mary's...
Eileen Hanafin (née McKenna) Glounageenty, Ballymacelligott & formerly of Cappa, Kilflynn.
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday evening from 5pm - 7pm, followed by removal at 7pm to St. Brendan's Church, Clogher. Requiem...
GAAAll-Ireland champions Limerick know they need to beat Clare in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship to continue the defence of their Liam McCarthy crown.Both...
HURLINGDivision 4 - Cup Ballyduff v TullamoreDivision 4 - Shield St. Brendan's v Charleville Both @ Mallow, 1.00p.m. ******************************************************* Division 7 - Shield Tralee Parnells...