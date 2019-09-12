John Lyne, Knockeendubh, Tralee Road, Killarney and late of Knockeenalicka, Kilcummin, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral. Requiem mass on Saturday at 10.30am burial afterwards in Old Kilcummin Cemetery, Kilcummin. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Multiple Sclerosis, South Kerry Branch.
Latest News
Kerry IFA Chair says beef dispute hitting mart prices and sheep farmers
The Chair of Kerry IFA says the beef dispute has reached crisis point and is now affecting mart prices and sheep farmers.Pat O'Driscoll says...
Coast Guard says it’s vital to prepare for all possible emergencies on Kerry’s waters
It's vital to prepare for all possible emergencies when going out on Kerry's waters.That's according to the divisional controller with the Irish Coast Guard...
Development of Killarney as Gateway to Wild Atlantic Way progressing
The development of Killarney as a Gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way is progressing.Fáilte Ireland met with key stakeholders and businesses today to discuss...
Permission sought for new betting office in Listowel
Permission is being sought to change the use of buildings in Listowel to develop a betting office.Boylesports has applied to Kerry County Council to...
Kerry companies urged to apply for Deloitte 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards
Ambitious Kerry companies are being urged to apply for Deloitte’s 2020 Best Managed Companies Awards programme.Now in its twelfth year, the programme recognises indigenous...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton says Ireland aren't at the Rugby World Cup to make up the numbers.The squad were greeted at a ceremony at their base...
Kerry Team To Be Named Tonight For Dublin Replay
Kerry will tonight name their team for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final replay.Kerry boss Peter Keane has to decide what roles Tommy Walsh...
Listowel Races Day 6 Preview
There’s an 8-race card on the penultimate day of the Listowel Festival.First race is at 1.55 and the main event on Ladies Day is...