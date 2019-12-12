John A. Lyne, Ballyhearney, Valentia Island.

Waking at his residence this evening (Thurs Dec 12th) from 5pm to 8pm and tomorrow Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Followed by removal to St. Theresa & Daracas Church, Chapeltown, Valentia Island arriving at 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Family flowers only please donatoins if desired to the Air Ambulance. Enquiries to Lynch’s Undertakers Valentia.
Latest News
Thursday Morning Sports Update
SOCCERThe Government are to consider proposals to split the FAI into two.A number of prominent football figures including Niall Quinn and Brian Kerr are...
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
There's an all-Tralee clash this afternoon in the Munster Post Primary Schools Under 19 E Hurling Semi-FinalMercy Mounthawk will face Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí at 12.30...
Thursday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Lee Strand Mixed League Division 2Kingdom 4 Killarney 3.Agri Auto Parts LeaguesDivision 3 Ladies Listowel 6 Killarney 0Division 5 Men Ballyheigue 4 Annuscaul 0
Thursday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTS in the Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardWOMENS DIVISION 1 St Marys 56 Glenbeigh Falcons 57WOMENS DIVISION 2 Kenmare Kestrels 54 Gneeveguilla 45WOMENS DIVISION 3 POOL...
Beaufort Christmas Rambling House goes ahead this Saturday
The Beaufort Christmas Rambling House goes ahead at ...
