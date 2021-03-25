John Kerins of Kilfalney, Currans, Farranfore.

A private family funeral will take place for John, with his Requiem Mass at 11am on Saturday morning, in the church of St. Therese and Colmcille, Currans. Followed by Burial in the New Ardcrone Cemetery, Currans. The mass will be live streamed on the Killeentierna Church’s Facebook page.

