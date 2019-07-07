John (Johnny) Houlihan, Ballyconry, Lisselton and formerly of Ballynoneen, Asdee.

Reposing at his son Eddie’s home, “Rushy Meadows “, Ballyconry on Monday (July 8th) from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (July, 9th) at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.

