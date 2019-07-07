Reposing at his son Eddie’s home, “Rushy Meadows “, Ballyconry on Monday (July 8th) from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday (July, 9th) at 11am. Burial afterwards in Lisselton Cemetery.
Latest News
Mary O’Sullivan, 17, Woodbrook, Cahersiveen and formerly of Carhan Upper, Cahersiveen.
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Sunday evening from 7pm - 9pm and tomorrow Monday from 6pm -7.45pm, followed by removal to O'Connell...
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Garveys Super Valu Senior Hurling Championship 2019Venue: Austin Stack Park,Lixnaw 3-26 Ballyheigue 0-13 St Brendan's 1-21 Abbeydorney 1-19Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2, Venue:...
John (Johnny) Houlihan, Ballyconry, Lisselton and formerly of Ballynoneen, Asdee.
Reposing at his son Eddie's home, "Rushy Meadows ", Ballyconry on Monday (July 8th) from 5pm - 8pm, followed by removal to St. Teresa's...
Wins For Lixnaw and St Brendans in Opening Round of Garveys Senior Hurling Championship
There were wins last night for Lixnaw and St Brendans in the opening round of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship last evening.Lixnaw were...
Kerry To Face Mayo In Super 8’s Next Weekend
Kerry now know 2 of their 3 opponents in this years Super 8’s.Mayo left a large lead slip but held on to a 3...
Latest Sports
Sunday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
Garveys Super Valu Senior Hurling Championship 2019Venue: Austin Stack Park,Lixnaw 3-26 Ballyheigue 0-13 St Brendan's 1-21 Abbeydorney 1-19Credit Union Senior Football League Div 2, Venue:...
Wins For Lixnaw and St Brendans in Opening Round of Garveys Senior Hurling Championship
There were wins last night for Lixnaw and St Brendans in the opening round of the Garveys Supervalu Senior Hurling Championship last evening.Lixnaw were...
Kerry To Face Mayo In Super 8’s Next Weekend
Kerry now know 2 of their 3 opponents in this years Super 8’s.Mayo left a large lead slip but held on to a 3...