John ‘Johnny’ Cronin, Coolcorcoran, Killarney and late of Tiernaboul, Killarney

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. Requiem mass on Thursday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care. House Private Please.
Latest News
Sylvie ‘Sylvester’ Silles, Corraghlea East,Tralee and formerly of Liscahane, Ardfert
reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 6 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday for...
Make Way Day – September 24th, 2019
AnnaMarie Foley from Tralee us a volunteer with the Disability Federation of Ireland and has a disability herself. She joined us in studio to...
The Beauty Spot | September – September 24th, 2019
Mary O’Donnell talks about new brands coming to Kerry, Rosacea and how to treat it, new products on the market and she answers your...
Becky Conlon – September 24th, 2019
We were joined in studio today by mother of 3 Becky Conlon from Listowel whose life hit rock bottom a few years ago when...
Need to address fire services personnel shortage in Kerry – September 24th, 2019
Following the revelation that Listowel was down to one fire engine for a 3-week period recently and similar issues in Tralee, Jerry spoke to...
Latest Sports
Mixed Results For Kerry Schools On Provincial Scene
Munster Colleges GAA U15 B Football Round 1Mercy Mounthawk 4-17 Patrician Academy Mallow 3-11P.S Rathmore 1-4 Coachford College 2-12
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland are poised to make several changes for Saturday's World Cup meeting with Japan.Jonathan Sexton is expected to train fully on Thursday as he...
Kerryman Named Motherwell Manager
Kerry’s Diarmuid O’Carroll is the new manager of the Motherwell U18 team.The 32 year-old Killarney native replaces Darren O’Dea in the position.O’Carroll tweeted: “Motherwell...