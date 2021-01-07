John ‘Johnny’ Corkery, The Cascade, Gleninchaquin, Tuosist, Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place. John’s funeral cortege will leave O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Friday at 12.45pm. Burial in Kilmackillogue Cemetery at 1.30pm. Enquiries to O’Connor’s Funeral Directors, Kenmare.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****