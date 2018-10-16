John ‘Johnny’ Cantillon, Ballinacreena, Causeway.

Reposing at Casey’s Funeral Home, Causeway tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 17th) from 6pm to 8pm. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. James’ Church Ballyheigue.

