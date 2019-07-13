John (Johnny) Barrett, Cahernard, Castleisland

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening from 4:30pm with removal at 7:00pm to St. Stephen and St. John’s Church, Castleisland. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Scartaglin Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

